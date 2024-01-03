Ace Frehley Says New Album Will Make Ex-KISS Bandmates “Look Like Imbeciles,” Claps Back at Paul Stanley & Gene Simmons

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will release his next studio album, 10,000 Volts in February. He shared writing and production duties on the record with Trixter guitarist Steve Brown. In a recent interview, Frehley stated that his upcoming release will prove that statements made by his ex-bandmates about his creativity—or lack thereof—are false.

Videos by American Songwriter

Yesterday (December 2), Guitar World shared an interview with Frehley. During the conversation, he talks about how the album came together, his writing process, and much more. At one point, he claimed that 10,000 Volts would make his former bandmates “look like imbeciles.”

[See Ace Frehley Live: Get Tickets]

Ace Frehley Claps Back at KISS

Frehley announced his new album not long before KISS played their final shows. More specifically, he announced the release after Paul Stanley stated that having Frehley and Peter Criss join them for the final shows would “mar the celebration.”

During the interview, Guitar World mentioned that members of KISS have generated a perception that Frehley isn’t creative. This album, he says, will prove them wrong.

[RELATED: Ace Frehley Says He Won’t Appear at KISS’ Final Show; Announces New Solo Album, ‘10,000 Volts’]

“Paul and Gene have tried to destroy my reputation over the years—we know that. And unfortunately for them, 10,000 Volts is going to make them look like imbeciles,” he said. Then, he laid out some cold, hard facts.

“KISS hasn’t put out a record since 2002,” he said, referring to Monster. “Here I am, 17 years sober and it’s my sixth record since leaving KISS. I keep chugging along, and nobody can stop me,” he added. “Creating amazing music is the best way to combat someone putting you down. That’s how I shut them up.”

[RELATED: Ace Frehley Takes Dig at KISS Successor Tommy Thayer: “It’s Back to the Breadline for Him”]

Frehley released the lead single and title track from his upcoming album in late November. During the conversation with Guitar World, he talked about how fans are reacting to it. “I was on YouTube last night and I noticed that the music video for ’10,000 Volts’ is creeping up on half a million views. Then, I checked on a video of one of KISS’s final live shows, and they don’t have close to that.”

Currently, the video has more than 714,000 views on YouTube and the song has more than 200,000 plays on Spotify. The highest-ranking YouTube video to feature KISS’s final show currently sits at just under 6,000 views.

Featured Image by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.