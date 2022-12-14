Actress Kate Hudson to Release Debut Album in 2023: “I’m Not Into Being a Pop Star”

Actress Kate Hudson is planning to release her debut album in 2023.

The actress has revealed that she has been writing songs and working on a new album over the past year and plans to release several singles before her debut full-length album in 2023.

Hudson, 43, has been writing songs since she was a teenager and admitted that she finally found the courage to make an album during the pandemic in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I love to sing,” said Hudson. “I just feel weird saying it.” She added, “I had this thing in COVID. Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like ‘Do you have any regrets?’ … During COVID I was like ‘what am I doing?’ I’ve been writing music since I was 19, and I’ve never shared it. I just thought that would be one of my great regrets.”

Hudson previously appeared on the television musical Glee and appears on Sia’s soundtrack for the 2021 film Music, but has never released any of her original material.

In 1972, Kate’s mother actress Goldie Hawn also released Goldie, a covers album, featuring her renditions of songs by Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Bill Monroe, and more, while her father Bill Hudson performed with his siblings in The Hudson Brothers.

“I don’t want to categorize it,” said Hudson during an interview on the NBC morning show’s 3rd Hour of TODAY on Dec. 14. “I’ve been writing songs my whole life [and] I’ve been afraid to put that out.”

She added, “There are no expectations. I’m not into being a pop star. I just want to write and sing.”

