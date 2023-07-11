Adam Sandler Co-Signs Atlanta Duo EarthGang after Tributing Bobby Boucher on New Song

Adam Sandler’s 1998 comedy film The Waterboy, based on a mentally disabled football player, has lived on for decades as one of Sandler’s most beloved creations in his career. Highlighted by the main character Bobby Boucher, played by Sandler, the movie was particularly popular among young millennials and old members of Generation Z, which is the exact demographic of the two men in the Atlanta rap duo EarthGang.

On July 7, EarthGang put out a song named after Bobby Boucher, where the hook sung by EarthGang’s frequent collaborator Benji specifically mentions Sandler’s character: Playin’ roulette like Bobby Boucher / Wa-wa-water on a Tuesday for all this D’Ussé. Accompanying the song with a music video, where Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot of EarthGang don the necessary equipment to depict a football game, the song serves as the first output of the year for the tandem.

Three days after the visuals dropped, “Bobby Boucher” became exponentially more momentous, as Adam Sandler discovered the song on Twitter and gave EarthGang their props. “Yo EARTHGANG! Singing along with you! Love, Bobby B,” the actor tweeted to the duo.

Yo EARTHGANG! Singing along with you! Love, Bobby B https://t.co/LD6c7VfXD3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 10, 2023

Responding to Sandler in two separate tweets, the official EarthGang Twitter account showed nothing but gratitude to the man who inspired their latest single. “THANK YOU!” EarthGang wrote in the first tweet. “Your movies are so inspiring!!!! Pure creativity, Pure Human Art!!”

In the second tweet, their account had a little bit more fun, using a screen grab of Sandler playing Boucher in the movie to express their excitement about the co-sing. “This is me smiling right now,” they said.

“Bobby Boucher” comes about a year and a half after EarthGang put out their sophomore studio album Ghetto Gods in February 2022. With guest appearances from Future, J. Cole, J.I.D., CeeLo Green, and more, the LP easily became the most important release of their career, along with making them one of the most sought-out duos at the moment in hip-hop.

Watch the “Bobby Boucher” music video below.

Photo by Ant Soulo / Courtesy Interscope Records