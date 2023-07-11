17 Hospitalized During Ed Sheeran Concert Due to Extreme Heat

Saturday night, 17 people were forced to go to the hospital during an Ed Sheeran concert for heat-related illnesses. During his latest stop at his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran was playing at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, where temperatures reached a high of 87 degrees.

During the concert, several workers and fans were quickly transported by EMS personnel working the concert from the outdoor venue to a nearby hospital. According to The City of Pittsburgh, they received a total of 37 calls for help and transported 17 patients overall for heat-related issues, one seizure, two cardiac arrests, and falls.

A worker who was helping and trying to tear down the setup inside the stadium reportedly went into cardiac arrest on the floor. He was quickly treated and transported to AGH. While leaving the venue, one of the paramedics from a separate agency also went into cardiac arrest, luckily he was resuscitated after receiving several shocks and was also transported to AGH.

The singer has yet to comment on the situation, but he did post a recap video of the concert. “Had a great time playing Pittsburgh last night, my biggest show I’ve ever played there. Really enjoyed all the dancing, and all the emotional moments. And also my terrible towel ! See you next in Detroit x,” he said on Instagram.

This was Sheeran’s first show in Pittsburgh since he visited back in September 2018 at PNC Park.

The news of the hospitalizations comes after a federal jury in New York had concluded that the singer didn’t steal key components from Marvin Gay’s popular song, “Let’s Get It On” and used it on “Thinking Out Loud.”

“I am obviously very happy with the outcome of this case, and it looks like I’m not going to have to retire from my day job, after all. But at the same time, I am unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all,” the singer went on to address the situation to reporters outside.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)