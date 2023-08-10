The Meaning Behind Harry Styles’ Hit Love Song “Adore You”

With the release of his second studio album Fine Line, former One Direction member Harry Styles cemented himself as a solo artist with a vision and sound all his own. Just one week before dropping the record, the English singer/songwriter teased this new era of creative expansion with his single “Adore You.”

The Writers

Award-winning pop songwriter Amy Allen, who co-wrote Halsey‘s No. 1 hit “Without Me,” teamed up with Styles to help dream up songs for Fine Line. Penned with album co-producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, “Adore You” marked the first of many musical collaborations between Allen and Styles.

The Inspiration

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles revealed that “Adore You” was penned in the spring of 2019, during the tail-end of writing sessions for the album. Although Styles has shied away from publicly sharing specifics about who or what initially sparked the song’s concept, Kid Harpoon told the outlet that the pop star was still reeling from the end of his relationship with model Camille Rowe when they entered the studio.

During his Tiny Desk Concert performance for NPR Music in 2020, Styles elaborated on the feelings at the song’s thematic core.

“It’s about that initial euphoria of when you start seeing someone,” he explains. “You first start sleeping with someone or just being around someone, and you have that kind of excitement about.”

The Lyrics

The passionate, genre-bending track became a huge success thanks to its experimental soundscape and heartfelt lyricism. Within each line, Styles offers raw honesty while acknowledging the fragility of a blooming relationship’s early moments.

You don’t have to say you love me

I just wanna tell you somethin’

Lately, you’ve been on my mind

This confession of affection is paired with an offer of dedication, even while reiterating he doesn’t expect a pledge of commitment from the other party. Instead, Styles wants the opportunity to show just how much he cares.

I’d walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

The Reception

Following its release at the tail-end of 2019, “Adore You” became a global success for Styles. It took the top spot of Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary and Mainstream Top 40 in the U.S. but also became a Top 10 hit in over a dozen more countries.

Certified double platinum by the RIAA, “Adore You” is among the biggest radio hits of 2020 and 2021. The song’s imaginative music video, set in the fictional town of Eroda, was also nominated for Best Music Video at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

(Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic)