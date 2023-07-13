5 Underrated Songs From One Direction

One Direction fans were (and continue to be) rabid. The band’s – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson – albums were picked apart with the finest of combs. There isn’t a song in their catalog that we could comfortably consider a deep cut as far as their fanbase is concerned.

There are however songs that, while well picked over, have not received their full dues. The fans know these songs, but they are often counted out of the conversation when talking about One Direction’s biggest hits.

Revisit these five underrated songs from One Direction, below.

1. “Another World”

“Another World” was featured as a bonus track on several editions of One Direction’s debut album, Up All Night. Since it’s not featured in the original track list of the album, it has become a relatively obscured cut for the less die-hard fans.

If it was featured on the original edition of the record, it would no doubt be a standout. It has all the making of an early 2010s pop hit: dance-inducing synth, a repetitive chorus, and sugary-sweet vocals courtesy of the then-young heartthrobs.

2. “C’mon, C’mon”

Moving on to their second studio album, Take Me Home, we’re revisiting the blithe, floor-filler “C’mon, C’mon.” Their sophomore record has no shortage of songs in the dance persuasion but, “C’mon, C’mon” is a call to action that leaves no question as to what the group wants from their love interests: dance with me, baby.

3. “Irresistible”

One Direction could do the anthems, no sweat, but they were also adept balladeers. In the Target-exclusive edition of Take Me Home, the group shared a particularly lulling ballad, “Irresistible.” The songwriters for One Direction’s early albums knew they needed to reach one goal: make their legion of teen fans swoon.

Tom Fletcher succeeds in that goal tenfold on this track with the lyrics, It makes your lips so kissable / And your kiss unmissable / Your fingertips so touchable / And your eyes irresistible.

4. “Why Don’t We Go There”

Tomlinson began to establish himself as the band’s big hitmaker on Midnight Memories. He is credited as a writer on some of the album’s standout tracks, including “Diana,” “Strong,” and “Story of My Life.” One of his writes on their third studio album that deserves a little more love is “Why Don’t We Go There.”

Malik takes on lead vocals in the chorus singing, ‘Cause we got all night / And we’re going nowhere / Why don’t you stay / Why don’t we go there? Tomlinson’s lyrics paired with Malik’s powerful vocals are a match made in pop heaven.

5. “Spaces”

“Spaces” features Malik’s swan song with the group, Four. Though they may not have written it with this intention, the track acts as a departing message of love between the members of the fracturing group.

Oh spaces between us / Keep getting deeper / It’s harder to reach you / Even though I try, the group sings in harmony in the chorus.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images