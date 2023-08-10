Is Lorde Teasing New Music?

Lorde has caused a stir with fans online after an enigmatic Instagram post. Due to her caption, many fans of the “Royals” singer believe she is teasing new music. The singer’s recent Instagram post features several images of Lorde swimming around by herself and with friends in Oslo, Norway. The post is accompanied by a lengthy caption that has left fans scratching their heads and making assumptions.

“After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you,” the caption reads. “No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soo”

“Lorde new single drop in 10 days,” one Instagram user commented. “History repeats itself… the lord has risen 🙏🏼,” wrote another. “After the show we went swimming…”: 6 words, rest of the caption 42 words, new album June 42nd??” joked a third.

Lorde confirmed she was working on her follow-up to the 2021 record Solar Power during an interview with Ensemble in February. “It has taken me quite a while [to start working on it],” she said. “I mean, I do just take a long time… I do a lot of research, I write a lot down.”

During the same interview, Lorde discussed suffering from panic attacks while touring. “I’ve always loved to perform. But since I was a little kid, I’ve had this just stomach-churning, full fear,” Lorde said. “You know, it was actually debilitating for months and months on end. I really struggled to the point where I’d had a panic attack on stage a couple of times. It was really interfering with being able to do my job.”

Solar Power, Lorde’s third studio album, did not receive the warmest reaction from critics or fans at the time of its release. However, the public has warmed up to the record as time went on. “I can honestly say [this] has been the year with the highest highs and the lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced,” Lorde wrote in an email newsletter. “It took people a while to get the album – I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! – and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first.”

