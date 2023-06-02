Halsey Reveals Trailer for “Lilith” Music Video From Diablo IV Soundtrack

Halsey has released a trailer for the official anthem of Diablo IV titled “Lilith.” The trailer features creepy imagery of the singer walking around a strange castle in a cloak, surrounded by lit candles. The song seems to contain pop vocals but a dark undertone. In the brief video shared on Twitter, Halsey is dressed as the Blessed Mother Lilith.

Diablo GM, Rod Fergusson, recently released a statement regarding the new game and Halsey’s work on the project. “There’s so much to celebrate today—the work of our incredible team, our new Diablo IV anthem from Halsey, and players entering the full vision of Diablo IV for the first time,” he said. “This is a culmination of years of hard work, and we’re so excited for players to jump in and become a part of Sanctuary alongside us.”

“Lilith” will also feature musician Suga. The song will be available to stream on June 5. Diablo IV will be released on June 6. Halsey and Suga have worked together several times, including on “Suga’s Interlude” for the former’s album, Manic.

When Diablo IV was first announced, Halsey released a statement that read, “As soon as ‘Diablo IV’ was announced, I knew I wanted to be a part of the lead-up and launch. Lilith is such an influence on my own art and has informed so many characteristics of my alter-ego. My family has spent many hours together in Sanctuary over the years, so I am here as a fan and as a collaborator.”

The statement continued, “The Game Awards’ performance for the launch date announcement is just the beginning of what Blizzard Entertainment and I have in store. A lot of exciting things are coming for Halsey fans, ‘Diablo’ fans, and the crossover; waiting for Lilith’s embrace.” Fans will have to see Halsey’s full performance as Lilith in the upcoming music video.

