After Contentious Court Case, Vicky Cornell and Soundgarden Settle, New Album Possible

After a heated legal battle that has lasted several years, the remaining members of the grunge band Soundgarden have finally settled with Vicky Cornell, the widow of the band’s late frontman, Chris Cornell. The agreement likely leads to the release of a new album from the band that includes Chris.

Cornell and the band announced the news on Monday (April 17).

Read a statement posted on Chris and Soundgarden’s social media, “Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out-of-court resolution. The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on. The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history—as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time.”

According to The Seattle Times, the suit was initially filed by Vicky in Florida in 2019 and it was later transferred to Washington. The suit filed by the widow prevented the band from using Chris’ recordings, which he made with the group before he died. Soundgarden disbanded in 1997 and Chris went on to play in bands like Audioslave. But Soundgarden got back together in 2010 and was working on new music.

Cornell died in 2017 from suicide.

His bandmates claimed that the seven songs they have with Chris were meant for a new Soundgarden album, which would be the band’s first since 2012 and King Animal. Vicky had offered the band some $21 million for the recordings, which they declined. But eventually, things began to thaw. The band got control of their social media and now this news.

The agreement now comes just weeks before the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to announce its 2023 class. Soundgarden is nominated for a second time, along with The White Stripes, Willie Nelson and Missy Elliott, and others.

In the past, Seattle music icon Brandi Carlile has talked about fronting Soundgarden in the wake of Chris’ passing. Maybe that’s next?

