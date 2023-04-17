Reba McEntire Set to Drop Album and Book, ‘Not That Fancy’—“This is Just a Fun Book”

It seems that there are few things Reba McEntire can’t do.

Videos by American Songwriter

On the heels of opening a restaurant and just ahead of her guest appearance as a coach on The Voice, the country star has announced a new book. Titled Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, the lifestyle book will feature everything from deeply personal stories to lifestyle tips, tricks, and recipes from the star herself.

Arriving on Oct. 10, Not That Fancy, complete with forward by Garth Brooks, will be an intimate look into McEntire’s lifestyle, one that she insists is not that fancy.

“The book is a fun book,” she detailed, talking about the book on Today. “Sometimes you have books like autobiographies that are really diving into stuff. This is just a fun book. You can look through it, you can read it front to back. It’s got recipes, stories, new pictures people haven’t seen before—talking about my family, my faith, my friends— and then recipes that are from the restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma called Reba’s Place.”

Based in downtown Atoka, just minutes from McEntire’s hometown of Chockie, the singer opened Reba’s Place, a two-story dining and entertainment space, in January 2023.

Accompanying the book will be an album set to drop on Oct. 6. Also titled Not That Fancy, the 14-track collection will see some of her biggest hits get stripped-down re-imaginings. It will also feature a new single, “Seven Minutes In Heaven.”

See the track list below.

Not That Fancy Track List

1.”The Fear of Being Alone”

2. “Consider Me Gone”

3. “Somebody Should Leave”

4. “How Blue”

5. “If You See Him, If You See Her” with Brooks & Dunn

6. “Till You Love Me”

7. “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

8. “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia”

9. “Does He Love You” with Dolly Parton

10. “One Promise Too Late”

11. “The Last One To Know”

12. “New Fool At An Old Game”

13. “I’m A Survivor”

14. “Fancy”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images