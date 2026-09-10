After Losing His Grip on One Chart-Topping Band, Randy Bachman Formed This Iconic Group in 1973

When Randy Bachman departed The Guess Who in 1970, many thought that it was career folly on his part. The Canadian band had just soared to the top of the album charts in America with their most recent release when he split.

Four years later, Bachman was sitting on top of the albums chart once again. This time around, it came with a group formed out of the ashes of yet another outfit he put together in the wake of leaving The Guess Who.

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Second Guess

The Guess Who rode the wave of Canadian acts who broke onto the American music scene in the late 60s and early 70s. In early 1970, their album American Woman, spurred on by its rocking title track, sat atop the US album charts.

But behind the scenes, turmoil was brewing. Lead guitarist Randy Bachman, a Mormon who didn’t drink or do drugs, was frustrated. He felt like he was being forced to babysit the rest of the hard-partying group. The other members of The Guess Who felt that Bachman was prioritizing his own musical interests over those of the band.

Things came to a head when Bachman was forced to take a break in early 1970 due to illness. Group members have long debated whether he quit or was forced out. In any case, Bachman found himself a free agent. And many in the rock press wondered if he’d ever be relevant on the rock scene again.

An Interim Project

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Bachman formed a new group called Brave Belt. Influenced by the trends of the day, they played a country-rock style of music. A pair of his brothers played on the records with him.

But two Brave Belt albums failed to do much business. The band’s record company, growing impatient, cut them loose. Bachman and the group had already begun the process of writing and recording music for the third Brave Belt album when he received the call. As such, he was determined to find an outlet for the music.

He began searching for record labels who might be interested. Along the way, he asked Young to recommend a singer who could help push the band to another level. Young suggested Fred Turner. Eventually, Bachman found a label in Mercury Records. With Turner aboard, he rechristened the band Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Stellar Overdrive

Perhaps realizing that country rock wasn’t the wisest commercial path, BTO perpetrated a harder-edged form of rock with elements of R&B and funk in the mix. They were also advised by their new label head to cut down on the length of some of their songs so that radio might be interested.

After their first album failed to produce any big hits in 1973, BTO II, released later that year, delivered hit singles “Let It Ride” and “Takin’ Care Of Business”. Bachman’s new band was starting to find its footing.

A year later, BTO found itself on top of both the albums chart (with Not Fragile) and the singles chart (with “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”). And all those folks who doubted Randy Bachman found themselves eating their words.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns