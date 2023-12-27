After Releasing ‘Dark Side of the Moon Redux,’ Roger Waters Reveals Which Other Pink Floyd Album He’d Redo

Former Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters recently released a rerecorded version of his old band’s classic 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon. With that in mind, Waters answered a fan’s question in a recent video segment posted this past week on his YouTube channel asking which other Pink Floyd album he would choose to redo.

After pondering the question for a few second, Waters said, “There are parts of the production of The Final Cut that I would redo,” referring to the 1983 studio album, which was the last one he recorded with Pink Floyd.

The 80-year-old musician went on to explain that he wasn’t sure that he, James Guthrie, and Michael Kamen, who co-produced the album, “made all the right choices, particularly in the drum levels on some of the tracks.”

He continued, “Some of it’s a bit overwrought and thinking too much, in my view. And some of the songs might have been better served by less production and more ‘how would this song sound if it was just … a band of good players … playing it in a more natural way?’ So, less … trying to be very theatrical.”

Waters said an example of what he was referring to was a particular drum part in “Your Possible Pasts,” which he thought “way too loud and explosive, and trying too hard.”

About The Final Cut

Released in March 1983, The Final Cut topped the U.K. albums chart and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. The record has gone on to sell more than 2 million copies in the U.S.

Waters also reflected on his experience recording The Final Cut in a separate YouTube video, in which he answered a fan’s question asking which Pink Floyd album he enjoyed working on the most.

“That wasn’t much fun,” he said of making The Final Cut, “’cause all I had was what’s his name [Davd Gilmour] sitting in the back playing Donkey Kong … and telling me what a load of crap it was. And so, it was hard.”

Waters added, however, that he “thought it was great to work with” Guthrie and Kamen.

Enjoyed Making Most Pink Floyd Albums

Contemplating Pink Floyd’s other classic albums, Waters said, “I enjoyed making The Wall. In fact, I enjoyed all those records that we made in what I call the golden years, and so does everybody else with any sense; [that is], from Dark Side of the Moon through to The Final Cut.”

He further reflected, “They were all demanding and kind of interesting, ’cause by that time I was writing a lot and I was really enjoying the process of writing and recording those songs.”

Waters finished his response by noting that he didn’t have a favorite Pink Floyd project.

About Waters’ Latest Tour and Album

Waters wrapped up the 2023 edition of his latest solo trek, the This Is Not a Drill Tour, with a December 9 concert in Quito, Ecuador.

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux album, which Waters recorded with his solo touring band, was released in October. The album reached No. 4 on the British album charts, but didn’t dent the Top 150 of the Billboard 200.