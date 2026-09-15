Aging Like Fine Wine: 4 Country Singers 60 and Over Who Still Sound Incredible Live

It’s strange to think that some of country music’s biggest stars are nearing–or long past–retirement age. Had they worked in factories or offices, they’d likely be thinking about buying a boat, starting a garden, or buying a few chickens to occupy their work-free days. Fortunately, though, they continue to record and perform top-shelf music. These country singers are all over 60 and can still draw massive crowds and, more importantly, give fans their money’s worth.

Garth Brooks (64)

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In the 1990s, Garth Brooks was one of country music’s most energetic performers. He was all over the stage, flying on wires, and generally giving every audience all he had. Now that he’s over 60, he could still compete with the younger crop of country singers when it comes to showmanship. The clip above was taken earlier this year, and Brooks is still rocking the stage like it was 1992.

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Reba McEntire (71)

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Reba McEntire has been among my favorite country singers for decades, and I had no idea she was over 60. The fact that she turned 71 earlier this year is downright mind-blowing. She doesn’t just look and act much younger than she is. She can also still belt like she could when she walked into the studio to record “Fancy” or “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.” Just watch the clip above from the 2024 ACM Awards. Her voice is downright ageless.

George Strait (74)

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George Strait is another one of those country singers who doesn’t seem like he should be in the “over 60” crowd. Sure, he’s been putting out some of the best hits the genre has to offer since the early 1980s, but there’s something timeless about him. It’s almost like he sheds ten or twenty years before he steps on stage. Need proof? The video above was shot last summer. He doesn’t look a day over 50. More importantly, his voice is still gold.

Willie Nelson (93)

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Willie Nelson stands out here. He is country music’s elder statesman. At 93 years old, he’s still actively touring and recording. Moreover, he is the epitome of aging like fine wine. Despite living hard and fast for decades, he can still play and sing. The video above was from this summer, and he still nails “Whiskey River.” That’s more than any of us can ask for.

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