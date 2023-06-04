Air Traffic Controller Announce First Tour Since the Pandemic

The indie rockers from Boston, known as Air Traffic Controller, are hitting the road for the first time in nearly four years. The 9-date trek will allow the band to showcase tracks from their latest self-released album, Dash.

“We took our time making Dash — no shows, just writing and recording. That was our choice,” says ATC leader Dave Munro. “Then the world stopped: no touring, no nothing, not a choice! We finished just as things were getting back to ‘normal,’ and now that Dash has been out there for months, our fans have had some time to absorb it. This is good!”

Written mostly before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dash is the fifth studio album by Air Traffic Controller. The album, released in November 2022, features the lead single, “20,” based on Munro’s experience as a U.S. Navy air traffic controller.

“When I was 20, I moved from the barracks to an apartment with two fellow air traffic controllers,” he recalls. “Getting outside the confines of the Navy base was a life-changing event. I was finally able to live out my late adolescence, and just put on a uniform and go to work like everyone else. I was writing my first songs, pursuing my career in aviation—things just seemed to be going well.”

The band’s limited run kicks off on July 13 in Denver, Colorado, making stops in Kansas City, Madison, Wisconsin, and Chicago before wrapping on August 19 in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

“We have weathered the changes in and around this band, and we’re coming out stronger,” Munro adds. “The best way to show our fans our gratitude is in person, to give every bit of ourselves to the folks who stuck with us through it all, and build it back up.”

AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu., July 13: Denver, CO – Hi-Dive

Fri., July 14: Cheyenne, WY – Fridays on the Plaza**

Sat., July 15: Fort Collins, CO – Private House Concert

Sun., July 16: Council Bluffs, IA – Maloney’s

Mon., July 17: Kansas City, MO – minibar

Tue., July 18: St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

Wed., July 19: Madison, WI – The Bur Oak

Thu., July 20: Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Shack Room

Sat., August 19: Wellfleet, MA – Beachcomber

**Opening for 3OH!3

Photo by Yaz