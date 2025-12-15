All-American Rejects Frontman Abruptly Halts Concert Mid-Song To Help Audience Member

The All-American Rejects’ holiday set didn’t exactly go off without a hitch. During the pop-punk band’s performance at KROQ’s 2025 Almost Acoustic Christmas, frontman Tyson Ritter paused the show and jumped off the stage to help a fan in distress.

Ritter was performing the band’s 2008 hit “Gives You Hell” when he noticed something was amiss in the pit, according to footage shared on TikTok and by TMZ.

“Let’s stop the song,” Ritter said, before instructing, “Stop the f**king music right now.”

Ritter then asked for an EMT, telling the crowd, “Girl just passed out.”

“Is she back? She with us?” he questioned, before joking to the girl directly, “Tell me you weren’t looking for your f**king purse.”

“Let’s get you out of there,” Ritter told her. “You can come sit and watch the rest of the song onstage.”

Ritter proceeded to hand off his guitar, before stepping off of the stage to hand a water bottle to the fan.

He then asked the rest of the crowd for help, stating, “We need Twinkies, some sugar. Anybody got any gumdrops? It’s f**king Christmas time! Do we have any Christmas gumdrops? Pieces of gingerbread houses?”

Audience members came to the rescue, giving the fan in question Milk Duds and a protein bar.

After the fan was helped out of the show, Ritter questioned if he and the band should resume their performance of “Give You Hell.” Once Ritter got confirmation that the woman in question was OK, he and the rest of the band finished the song.

The All-American Rejects weren’t the only performers of the night. The concert also featured performances from Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Paradox, Rise Against, Social Distortion, Third Eye Blind, Wet Leg, and Yellowcard.

Proceeds from the show benefitted Al Wooten Jr Youth Center and Para Los Niños.

The benefit concert was The All-American Rejects’ last show of 2025. So far, they have three concerts on the docket for 2026—a Kansas show on March 14, Download Festival in the U.K. on June 12, and the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 18.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy