Kacey Musgraves Opens up About Finding Happiness While Being Alone

Ready to embrace a new chapter in her career, Kacey Musgraves announced her upcoming album, Middle of Nowhere. Releasing on May 1, the country star already offered fans a taste of the album with her newest single, “Dry Spell.” But while some might see the song as an anthem about single life, Musgraves revealed it also reflects the personal growth she experienced after spending time on her own.

Videos by American Songwriter

When wanting to add her voice to the lyrics of “Dry Spell”, Musgraves looked at her own past. Back in 2020, the singer divorced Ruston Kelly. And her most recent relationship was with Cole Schafer. They dated for two years before calling it quits.

Again, not running from her relationships, Musgraves explained how being on her own was a new feeling. “I typically always have been in relationships. This was the longest period in my adult life where I was on my own, and I had gone through a breakup.” She added, “I was taking stock of my relationships and what I wanted in my life, and really learning how to lean into being alone. I started really loving my singledom.”

[RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Ends “Dry Spell” With New Album Announcement]

Kacey Musgraves “All F***ing In” On Love

Musgraves also noted the lack of intimacy that came with being in a relationship. “It was a long time without any intimacy with anyone else, and I had always feared that before I experienced it, just having this notion that I needed someone to be happy, which I found to be completely untrue.”

Although some struggle with being alone, Musgraves channeled that time in her life into creativity – turning moments of reflection, growth, and independence into a new album.

And besides the release of “Dry Spell”, she revealed the confidence she discovered. “Whatever I do choose to put back into my life, whether it’s friends, opportunities, relationships, it can be because it actually really serves me, because now I know I’m freaking good without it. So there’s a confidence that comes with that, kind of a clarity.”

While not opposed to the idea of finding love, Musgraves made it clear that her happiness no longer depends on being in a relationship. And when she decides to open her heart once again, she insists, “Whenever I’m in a relationship, I’m all f—ing in.”

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)