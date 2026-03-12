Jack Osbourne Honors Ozzy With Newborn Daughter’s Name

Since Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July, the icon’s family has struggled with the idea of coping with such a profound loss. Living his life to the fullest, Ozzy got the chance to leave on his own terms when he performed one last show with Black Sabbath. A historic moment in heavy metal, the Osbourne family continues to highlight not just his time on the stage, but the man behind the Prince of Darkness. And recently, Jack Osbourne celebrated Ozzy’s legacy by naming his newest daughter after him.

Videos by American Songwriter

Not even a year has passed since Ozzy’s death. Although the family is still navigating the weight of that loss, they remain firmly in the spotlight. Standing alongside fans as they mourned the passing of a pioneer, Jack shared the wonderful news that his wife, Aree Gearhart, had given birth to their fifth daughter.

Born on March 5, the couple shared a picture of their new baby. Only showing a snippet of the baby, fans noticed the caption. Revealing her name, Jack wrote, “Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.”

[RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Recalls Final Conversation With His Dad: “He Was Done. He Was Okay With His Journey”]

Jack Osbourne Considers New Baby A “Healthy Distraction”

Before his death, Ozzy even knew that another granddaughter was on the way. While Jack continues to learn to deal with life without his father, he admitted that having a new child helps keep his mind distracted.”I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way.”

With Jack turning his attention to his daughter, he explained how he has little energy left to grieve. “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

As for fans, they sent both love and support to the growing family, writing:

“The most perfect name she could have ever received!! Congratulations to you all…I am sure her birth is what everyone’s heart needed!!” “May she be as creative and kind as her grandfather.”

“God bless your beautiful little princess!” “I immediately teared up over this announcement. Congratulations!” “You know her grandpa held her before she arrived here!! My grandson was born after my dad died and he would point to my father’s picture every time!”

For the Osbourne family, the arrival of Ozzy Matilda marks not just a tribute to a legendary singer but a reminder that even in the midst of grief, life continues to move forward.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)