Nils Lofgren’s cover of “All God’s Children” kicks off Willie Nile Tribute

This New York rocker has opened for The Who, has been compared to Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and Tom Petty, and has been glorified by publications such as The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Now, Willie Nile is being recognized for his success in the world of rock n’ roll with an all-star tribute entitled “Willie Nile Uncovered (Celebrating 40 Years of Music).”

After Nile debuted his first self-titled album in 1980, his fanbase and opportunities grew more and more. He even got the chance to perform his song “One Guitar” with Bruce Springsteen on multiple occasions. Another major performance for him was when he was asked to play at a birthday celebration for Bob Dylan.

Since his return to recording in 2006 after a sabbatical that latest nearly a decade, Nile has released an album almost every year following that. His most recent release was in May of this year, his 13th album entitled “New York At Night.”

Nile has given so much to the music community and now artists have the opportunity to give back and to show him how impactful his music has been.

This project will be a collection of artists recording their interpretations and putting their own unique spin on 26 of Nile’s songs.

To kickoff “Uncovered,” you can listen to Nils Lofgren’s cover of “All God’s Children.” Lofgren, a fellow rock and roll artist from Washington, D.C., has also worked closely with Bruce Springsteen. He was Springsteen’s lead guitarist and also a member of Neil Young’s band, Crazy Horse.

“I’ve been listening to Willie’s edgy, soulful rock ‘n’ roll for decades. Willie’s always delivered. When asked to sing a track for this wonderful compilation I was sure my first song choice had to have been taken. I was thrilled the brilliant, “All God’s Children” was still available for me to record. A song of hope for the ages, more poignant now then ever as our entire human race strives for equality and peace, through a startling and collective insanity of hellish greed and moral corruption. I’m joined by a joyous choir to revel in this universal cry of hope for all. So raise your voices! We’re All God’s Children! Believe, Nils.”

Lofgren is one of the artists that will be featured on the collection along with Graham Parker, Richard Barone, Richard Shindell, Elliott Murphy, John Gorka, Slaid Cleaves, James Maddock, Dan Bern, Kenny White, Rod Picott, Jen Chapin, Caroline Doctorow, Emily Duff, Pete Mancini and more.

Paradiddle records has announced that this two-CD collection will be released on August 21, 2020.

Listen to “All God’s Children” here: