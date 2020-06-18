Looms Drop Song We All Feel Sometimes: “My Stupid Life”

Following the 2019 release of their third LP, “The Way Up,” NYC-based Looms casts another daydream into the world with their newest single, “My Stupid Life.” The four-piece band, comprised of Sharif Mekawy (vocals, guitar, keys), Harry Morris Jr. (guitar), A. Hammond Murray (bass), and Louis Cozza (drums), is best known for their ability to both blend and reimagine rock, pop, jazz, folk, and electronic elements together throughout their ever-evolving catalogue.

“My Stupid Life” is the first of Loom’s forthcoming standalone singles set to arrive later in 2020. Mekawy’s hypnotizing vocals sit between luscious, electric guitars shimmering from ear-to-ear in what feels like a perpetual pondering of life.

“Everyone has moments in their life when they feel stupid or ashamed,” says lead vocalist Mekawy. “Sitting with those feelings for a long time and really looking inward is hard, but necessary to recognize what went wrong, and learn from it.”

American Songwriter is proud to premiere “My Stupid Life” below.