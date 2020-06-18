Roland continues to add to their ZENOLOGY Software Synthesizer and ZEN-Core hardware with the release of new ZEN-Core Sound Packs, including new drum grooves, synth bass and pads, plus transitions and riser sounds.

Driven by the powerful ZEN-Core Synthesis System, Sound Packs deliver everything from vintage analog to fresh hybrid tones. Each pack focuses on a specific genre or instrument type, or features sounds from some of the world’s most exciting sound designers and leading artists.

ZEN-Core Sound Packs come in two different types: Production Packs, available now and Instrument Packs, available June 25, 6 pm PST.

Production Packs

Production Packs deliver a curated set of authentic sounds, including a custom drum kit, to explore a certain genre or style of music. Compatible with the ZENOLOGY Software Synthesizer and Roland hardware instruments with the ZEN-Core Synthesis System, all the new curated collections below feature 15 expertly crafted tones and one drum kit.

SDZ011 LazerQ

Take aim and move bodies with LazerQ—a ZEN-Core Sound Pack for producing gritty acid house and dark EBM/industrial tracks.

SDZ012 The Whip

Give in to the dark side with The Whip—a ZEN-Core Sound Pack for producing techno, dark wave, and industrial tracks.

SDZ013 Opener

Live life in the big city with Opener—a ZEN-Core Sound Pack for producing R&B and electronica tracks.

SDZ014 Panoram

Explore the depths from a new angle with Panoram—a ZEN-Core Sound Pack for producing deep house tracks.

SDZ015 Classic Groove

Keep it smooth and funky with Classic Groove—a ZEN-Core Sound Pack for producing classic hip-hop and R&B.

Instrument Packs

Roland’s forthcoming Instrument Packs for ZENOLOGY and ZEN-Core compatible instruments will focus solely on a specific kind of sound—like bass, plucks, or pads. The first five Instrument Packs will be released later this month, and previews of all five are provided below.

SDZ016 Electro Bass

The place for synth bass—Electro Bass is a ZEN-Core Sound Pack that explores the deep end of the sonic spectrum. This curated collection features 15 expertly crafted tones and one drum kit.

SDZ017 Analog Plucks

Say a lot with a little using Analog Plucks—a ZEN-Core Sound Pack of 16 short and sweet plucked synthesizer tones.

SDZ018 Synth Strings and Pads

Create instant atmosphere with Synth Strings and Pads—a ZEN-Core Sound Pack that fills the empty spaces and features 16 expertly crafted tones.

SDZ019 Metallic Plucks

Create a delicate edge with Metallic Plucks—a ZEN-Core Sound Pack that evokes minimalism and cold beauty and features 16 expertly crafted tones.

SDZ020 Transitions and Risers

Get from here to there with Transitions and Risers—a ZEN-Core Sound Pack for connecting your musical ideas.

All new ZEN-Core Sound Packs are offered with Roland Cloud Core, Ultimate and Pro memberships and can also be purchased individually as a Lifetime Key for $.99.

For an overview on the Roland Cloud platform watch this video below: