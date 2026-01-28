All on This Day in 1970, John Lennon Wrote, Recorded, and Mixed This Top 3 Hit

The timeline of albums and singles differs between artists and projects. Typically, an album takes six to 18 months to finish and release, and a single takes three to four. Those are not solidified numbers, as there are a good deal of variables that can extend or shorten the timeline. One of the many things that can shorten the timeline is sheer willpower and determination, which John Lennon unloaded on his iconic single, “Instant Karma”, as he wrote, recorded, and mixed the single all on this day, January 27, 1970.

On this day, 56 years ago, John Lennon took to Abbey Road Studios for a reported impromptu session, and by the time he was done, had a top-charting single. Of course, he couldn’t have known that at the time, but there is something to say about releasing work that is the product of a flow-state. Joined by George Harrison, Billy Preston, Klaus Voorman, Alan White, and producer Phil Spector, the company churned out what would later become a No. 3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Famously, John Lennon once said he “wrote it for breakfast, recorded it for lunch, and we’re putting it out for dinner.” The release date might not have been dinner, but it was certainly dessert, as Lennon dropped this single just 10 days after its creation.

The Several Accolades John Lennon Scored with “Instant Karma”

Aside from reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100, Lennon earned two other notable accolades with his iconic single. Given the expedited timeline, “Instant Karma” became one of the fastest-released songs in music history. Generally, this goes against the common thought of not rushing art, but in this instance, Lennon proved that age-old saying wrong.

Released in February 1970, The Beatles had yet to formally break up, as Paul McCartney made his departure official in April. However, their demise was imminent, especially since Lennon had released this solo single. Given the time frame, John Lennon became the first Beatle to sell over a million solo copies in America. Days after “Instant Karma”, McCartney released his debut single, and months after that was George Harrison’s.

The creation and release of “Instant Karma” is a musical milestone in two regards. Not only did it mark the inevitable end of The Beatles, but it also showed that some art doesn’t need to be cared for too preciously. Sometimes, all one needs to do is get out what is in their heads and hope for the best.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images