Ozzy Osbourne Shares One Artist He Is “Dying To Make More Music With” and How Long Marriage Counseling Lasted

Holding the spotlight for almost 60 years, Ozzy Osbourne watched as his stardom reached historic levels, eventually landing him the name “Prince of Darkness.” Holding countless awards for his contributions to music, he decided to step away from touring due to ongoing health issues. Although no longer on the stage, the legend isn’t done sharing his music with the world as she recently detailed his longing to work with producer Andrew Watt once again. But while Osbourne waits for the right time, it looks like he isn’t much of a fan when it comes to marriage counseling.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Osbourne revealed his need to work with Watt again as he helped bring albums like Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9 to life. “I’m waiting for [producer] Andrew Watt to give me a call. He’s been working with Lady Gaga. I’m dying to make more music.” Osbourne also noted how he needs to get back into the studio for his own sanity. “I’ve always gotta be doing something, or it drives me crazy. I’ve got a haunted head.”

Ozzy Osbourne Not A Fan Of Marriage Counseling

While Osbourne waits, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, recently discussed their attempts at marriage counseling on The Osbournes podcast. She admitted the counseling only lasted one session. “He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out.” Although they endured ups and downs throughout their time in the spotlight, Sharon insisted, “No matter how much bad behavior or who’s wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him. He’s the only man other than my dad that I’ve ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him.”

Besides counseling, Osbourne is apparently driving himself mad over his solo nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He explained, “It’s been driving me mad. It’s an honour that I’m nominated, but I’m not expecting to get in. There’s Mariah Carey, there’s Cher, Lenny Kravitz. I’m up against some serious people. If I get in, I get in. If I don’t, I don’t.”

Releasing a statement after his nomination, Osbourne shared his excitement. “I’m deeply honoured to receive this news from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of.”

