The 5 Best Cher Movie and TV Appearances

While, to most people, Cher will always be known for her torso-baring performances or her tongue-in-cheek jabs at Sonny Bono, the singer’s acting career is also worthy of attention. Few musicians have integrated themselves into the movie industry quite as effortlessly as Cher. From witchy dramas to late-night performances at a burlesque club, these five on-screen appearances from Cher are knockouts.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The Top 10 Cher Songs]

1. The Witches of Eastwick

This 1987 release is a wild ride. Cher plays one of three witches under the spell of Jack Nicholson’s devil-like character, Daryl Van Horne. The singer plays opposite two other iconic leading ladies, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon. From voodoo dolls to possessions to polyamorous relationships, this movie has it all.

2. Burlesque

If there is one thing Cher knows about it’s showbiz, baby. She brings that knowledge to her role in the 2010 rags-to-riches story, Burlesque. Cher’s character, Tess, is a no-nonsense club owner who is hell-bent on saving her revue, despite failing finances. Burlesque doesn’t seem too far a stretch from Cher’s real life. It’s rife with glitzy, impressive performances. Something Cher is no stranger to.

3. The X-Files

Though this isn’t an official Cher cameo, this episode of The X-Files wouldn’t have the same charm without references to the “Believe” singer. A cult favorite episode of the sci-fi series, “The Post-Modern Prometheus” follows agents Mulder and Scully as they hunt for a Frankenstein-esque character. In the end, they learn the monster is no monster at all and is being judged for his deformities. Cher’s character in Mask is referenced throughout the episode. Moreover, an impersonator appears at the end to perform for the agents and their newfound friends. It’s perhaps one of the strangest episodes of the series, but also one of the most touching.

4. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! is a certified diva when on stage with her Dynamos. It only stands to reason that an even bigger diva would have raised her. At least that must have been the thinking of director Ol Parker when he cast Cher as the mercurial grandmother in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Her appearance in the sequel is brief, but she adds another layer of star power to this already-stacked cast.

5. Moonstruck

Everything great about Cher is wrapped up in Moonstruck. She approaches this drama with a fierceness that only she could drum up. It’s no surprise she received an Oscar for her take on Loretta Castorini, an Italian-American woman who falls for her fiancé’s brother. It would be a juicy plot regardless of who was in the lead role. However, Cher adds something innate to the role that brings a gravitas to the story.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)