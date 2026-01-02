‘American Idol’ Finalist Honors Hank Williams With Rocking Rose Parade Performance of “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)”

While hoping to only get an audition for American Idol, John Foster watched as his voice carried him all the way to the finale. Competing during season 23, the country singer gained a great deal of praise from Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. But with the decision left to the fans, Foster was named runner-up as Jamal Roberts was announced as the winner. Using his time on the show to launch his career, the singer recently performed during the Rose Parade. And sharing a love for country music, Foster decided to honor the legacy of Hank Williams.

Since his time on the American Idol stage, Foster watched his stardom rapidly expand with performances alongside Craig Morgan, Don Rich, and Doug Stone. He also received an invitation to perform at the historic Grand Ole Opry. Performing at the venue several times, the singer crossed his latest milestone when walking the streets during the Rose Parade.

Although a moment to highlight his talents and growing career, Foster used the parade to honor the timeless voice of Williams. Covering “Jambalaya (On The Bayou”, the singer promised, “Let me show you how we do it in Louisiana!”

John Foster Takes The Rose Parade Back To The 1950s

Written and recorded by Hank Williams, “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” was released in July 1952. Becoming a hit song for Williams, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. It also gained the attention of other artists. Over the years, Brenda Lee, Fats Domino, John Fogerty, and The Carpenters put their own unique spin on the classic.

As for Foster, his tribute to Williams was more than a throwback to a country music icon. It also marked the 73rd anniversary of the singer’s death. Passing away on January 1, 1953, Williams was only 29 at the time.

With his life cut short, Williams will always be remembered as he entered the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Even his music was celebrated when placed in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Getting the chance to celebrate Williams and perform at the Rose Parade, Foster appeared to be starting 2026 off exactly where he belongs – under the spotlight.

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)