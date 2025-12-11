Paul Simon Announces 2026 European Leg of His “A Quiet Celebration” Tour; Performing at Maui Benefit Concert in January

Paul Simon will be giving his European fans the chance to quietly celebrate with him in 2026. The 84-year-old folk-rock legend has announced dates for a spring leg of his “A Quiet Celebration” tour that will stop in major cities in mainland Europe, the U.K., and Ireland in April and May.

The 21-date trek kicks off with an April 9 concert in Prague, Czech Republic, and is scheduled through a May 20 show in Dublin, Ireland. Simon will play multiple shows in most of the cities he visits, including Prague; Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Brussels, Belgium; Paris, France; Glasgow, Scotland; and London, England.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 17, at 10 a.m. GMT/5 a.m. ET. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early may want to check StubHub.

Paul’s European trek will feature a large backing band that will include guitarists Mark Stewart and Gyan Riley, bassist Bakithi Kumalo, drummer Steve Gadd, saxophonist Andy Snitzer, percussionist Jamey Haddad, keyboardist Mick Rossi, flute player Nancy Stagnitta, viola player Caleb Burhans, and cellist Eugene Friesen.

More About the “A Quiet Celebration” Tour

Simon’s launched his “A Quiet Celebration” tour in 2025 with a lengthy North American leg that ran from an April 4 performance in New Orleans through a four-show stand in Seattle in early August.

At the end of the trek, Paul played two concerts at Seattle’s McCaw Hall, on August 5 and 6, that were filmed “for archival purposes and possible broadcast.”

Each concert began with a full performance of Simon’s latest album, Seven Psalms (2023). It also featured Paul performing songs from throughout his long music career, including hits and deep cuts from various solo releases and several Simon & Garfunkel classics.

Simon’s wife, singer Edie Brickell, also performed several tunes with her husband at each show.

The “A Quiet Celebration” tour marked Simon’s return to regular performing after he began experiencing severe hearing loss in his left ear while recording Seven Psalms a few years ago.

Paul’s hearing issues initially made it difficult for him to perform live. He eventually collaborated with hearing-loss experts and his own production team to design a stage setup with monitors positioned in a way that allows him play concerts again comfortably.

Simon Also Will Play a Benefit Concert in Hawaii in January

In other news, Simon also will be performing at the 2026 edition of Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui, a benefit concert organized and headlined by Lukas Nelson. The event will raise money for Housing for Healthcare, an initiative that seeks to address the Hawaiian island of Maui’s shortage of medical professionals.

The concert will take place on January 10 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, Hawaii. The lineup also includes Stephen Wilson Jr., Lily Meola, and The Maui Country Band. Some of Nelson’s family members and friends also will take part in the show.

Nelson organized the first Lōkahi concert in 2023 to raise money for those affected by the wildfires that year that devastating the town of Lahaina and some nearby areas. “Lōkahi” is a Hawaiian word that translates to people coming together to take care of each other. Lukas’ vision for the event to present an evening of special performances that also celebrates his Hawaii music community.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 11, at 4 p.m. ET/10 a.m. Hawaiian-Aleutian time. Visit MauiArts.org for more information.

All net proceeds benefit the Housing for Healthcare charity. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center also will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during the event. The facility is asking for patrons to bring items needed by those impacted by the 2023 wildfires.

April 9 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Congress Centre

April 10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Congress Centre

April 12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Congress Centre

April 15 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

April 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

April 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Centre

April 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Centre

April 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

April 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

April 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

April 27 – Brussels, Belgium @ BOZAR

April 28 – Brussels, Belgium @ BOZAR

April 30 – Brussels, Belgium @ BOZAR

May 3 – Paris, France @ Grand Rex

May 4 – Paris, France @ Grand Rex

May 7 – Liverpool, U.K. @ M&S Bank Arena

May 9 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Armadillo

May 10 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Armadillo

May 13 – London, U.K. @ Royal Albert Hall

May 14 – London, U.K. @ Royal Albert Hall

May 20 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

(Photo by Jake Edwards)

