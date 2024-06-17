The MK 4 is a large-diaphragm true condenser microphone for professional studio recordings. Featuring fine resolution and outstanding sound quality, the MK 4 is easy to handle, making it an ideal choice for professional project studios and home recordists.
49SL MkIII is the centrepiece for your whole studio, both in and out the box. Create one seamless workflow between your DAW and all your hardware with premium semi-weighted keys, all the essential transport and mixing controls, and an eight-track polyphonic sequencer.
The EON ONE Compact may be small enough to carry in one hand, but its sound is big enough to fill the room. You’ll be amazed at the 112 decibels of crystal-clear sound produced across the entire range of this ultra-compact system, with uncompressed bass even at high output levels.
CONNECT 2 is the most user-friendly audio interface for musicians and content creators. It combines great usability, powerful features, and incredible specs. Comes with Control Center software and all the tools to make you sound sensational with just a few clicks.
Based on the original 1970s Music Man designs, the 2018 Cutlass RS has been re-engineered to deliver unparalleled playability and performance. The Cutlass delivers classic rich tones thanks to its lightweight alder body, vintage spec electronics, and super smooth modern tremolo system. The guitar included in the giveaway will have an Aster (light purple) finish with Black Pickgaurd and Black Headstock and Rosewood Neck.