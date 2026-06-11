LCT 440 PURE Stereo Set
A bestselling studio microphone with high-end specs. Its Record-Ready sound means your vocal and instrument takes sit right in the mix from the first pass.View gear →
A complete studio and stage setup from the brands musicians swear by, going home with one entrant this summer. Free to enter.
A bestselling studio microphone with high-end specs. Its Record-Ready sound means your vocal and instrument takes sit right in the mix from the first pass.View gear →
The complete portable studio hub for producers. Two of Focusrite's finest preamps plus instrument, line, and MIDI for guitars, keys, synths, grooveboxes, and controllers, wherever you record.View gear →
A fully active desktop monitoring system with ADAM's iconic AMT tweeters. Each pair matches 3.5" aluminum woofers with a ferrite magnet system, driven by 240 W of total amplification.View gear →
Final copy lands with the product launch. The MK4 brings 61 keys, expressive pads, faders, and deep DAW control in a clean white finish.View gear →
Final model to be confirmed. Last year's package centered on a D'Angelico Excel Tammany OM, a stage-ready acoustic with onboard electronics.Details soon
Final model to be confirmed. Think a compact analog mixer and USB-C interface built to track and mix anywhere.Details soon
One winner takes the entire package. Enter below, and we'll draw a name when summer's out. Extra entries for sharing.
No purchase necessary. Open to legal U.S. residents 18 and older. Void where prohibited. One winner receives the complete prize package. See the official rules for the entry period, eligibility, and odds.