 American Songwriter Summer Giveaway - American Songwriter

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American Songwriter · Summer Giveaway

The whole rig,
one songwriter.

A complete studio and stage setup from the brands musicians swear by, going home with one entrant this summer. Free to enter.

Videos by American Songwriter

6 pieces of gear · $X,XXX total retail value
Enter the giveaway No purchase necessary · U.S. 18+
Focusrite Scarlett 18i16 ADAM Audio D3V White monitors
Presented with

This summer's lineup

$X,XXX
Total retail value
01
Lewitt LCT 440 PURE stereo pair
Lewitt

LCT 440 PURE Stereo Set

A bestselling studio microphone with high-end specs. Its Record-Ready sound means your vocal and instrument takes sit right in the mix from the first pass.

View gear →
02
Focusrite Scarlett 18i16 audio interface
Focusrite

Scarlett 18i16 4th Gen

The complete portable studio hub for producers. Two of Focusrite's finest preamps plus instrument, line, and MIDI for guitars, keys, synths, grooveboxes, and controllers, wherever you record.

View gear →
03
ADAM Audio D3V White desktop monitors
ADAM Audio

D3V White

A fully active desktop monitoring system with ADAM's iconic AMT tweeters. Each pair matches 3.5" aluminum woofers with a ferrite magnet system, driven by 240 W of total amplification.

View gear →
04
Novation Launchkey 61 White MK4
Novation · launching this week

Launchkey 61 White MK4

Final copy lands with the product launch. The MK4 brings 61 keys, expressive pads, faders, and deep DAW control in a clean white finish.

View gear →
05
Acoustic-Electric Guitar
To be confirmed
Sweetwater

Acoustic-Electric Guitar

Final model to be confirmed. Last year's package centered on a D'Angelico Excel Tammany OM, a stage-ready acoustic with onboard electronics.

Details soon
06
Portable Mixer
To be confirmed
Mackie

Portable Mixer & Interface

Final model to be confirmed. Think a compact analog mixer and USB-C interface built to track and mix anywhere.

Details soon
Enter now · Free

Drop your name in the hat

One winner takes the entire package. Enter below, and we'll draw a name when summer's out. Extra entries for sharing.

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Demo form. Replace with the live ViralSweep embed

Official rules

No purchase necessary. Open to legal U.S. residents 18 and older. Void where prohibited. One winner receives the complete prize package. See the official rules for the entry period, eligibility, and odds.

American Songwriter is teaming up with our gear partners for an incredible Summer Giveaway Gear Package

 

Prize Package Includes:

 

Sweetwater Guitar D’Angelico Excel Tammany OM Acoustic-electric 

The D’Angelico Excel Tammany is a smaller-bodied acoustic-electric based on the legendary OM Orchestra body shape. It has a slim, satin-finished “C”-shaped neck for effortless playability and all-solid tonewood construction for premium tone. A Sitka spruce top shapes hearty but clear acoustics, matched with solid mahogany back and sides for focus, depth, and sustain.The Tammany has onboard Fishman Sonitone electronics with volume and tone controls for getting your stage sound pitch perfect.

Focusrite Scarlett 16i16 4th Gen

Scarlett 16i16 is a compact, all-in-one studio hub for your instruments and outboard gear. Ideal for artists and producers, 16i16 is equipped with enough I/O to connect all your studio gear. Two of our most detailed ultra-low-noise mic preamps. Hi-Z, line, and MIDI connections for your guitars, keys, synths, grooveboxes, and controllers. 

ADAM Audio D3V Desktop Monitors 

The ADAM Audio D3V brings professional studio sound to your desktop, making it easy to create, mix, and listen with confidence. Its 3.5” woofer and dual passive radiators deliver deep, detailed bass down to 45 Hz, while their signature D-ART ribbon tweeter ensures smooth, natural highs without the ear fatigue.

Novation Launchkey 49 White

Launchkey 49 White brings a sleek, modern look to a powerful DAW controller. It features 49 semi-weighted white and grey mini-keys, eight encoders, nine faders, and 16 velocity-sensitive pads for drums, instruments, and clip launching. Plus, Chord and Scale modes work with the OLED display to keep you in key.

Lewitt Audio RAY

Imagine recording vocals was as easy as taking pictures with your phone. RAY is the first microphone to make this a reality. Featuring LEWITT’s new sensor-based technology called AURA, RAY dynamically adapts your levels and tone according to your distance to the microphone.

Mackie PROFX10 GO

Mackie ProFX10 GO is a professional analog mixer and USB-C audio interface that can run on a rechargeable, swappable battery for up to 8 hours, so you’re always ready to mix on the GO.

Click the above products for more info

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