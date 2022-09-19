Dua Lipa Dishes on New Album – “I Feel Even More Liberated”

Popstar Dua Lipa has been revealing plans for her highly-anticipated third album little-by-little.

The latest update of the project arrived by way of Vogue Australia on Sept. 15. “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way,” she told the magazine, hinting at new music full of ambition and newfound freedom. “And even more in control than I thought.”

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter confirmed being hard at work on new music, teasing “It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting,” the “Levitating” artist explained. However, she added then that she was “in no rush to release a new album.”

The singer gave fans another update back in March, saying her forthcoming album is “50 percent done” on the Elton John episode of her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, explaining the album was “starting to feel good.”

More news of the project came in May of this year when Lipa sat down with Vogue. “I’ve definitely grown up,” she shared, saying her music has matured both sonically and thematically. “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things,” the singer said of the album. “It’s about understanding what I want.”

It’s uncertain when new music from the star will arrive, but when it does, it seems like fans can expect a Dua Lipa like never before.

Sunday night (Sept. 18), Lipa celebrated the 80th show of her Future Nostalgia Tour in Bogota, Colombia. The world tour, in support of her sophomore album, kicked off in early February of this year after seeing several postponements due to the pandemic. It will conclude in mid-November after its Australian leg.

Photo: Hugo Comte / Warner Music