Post Malone Offers Update after Stage Fall: “I Love You Guys So Much, Thank You”

As American Songwriter reported earlier this week, Post Malone experienced a fall on stage at a recent show in St. Louis, Missouri.

Following that event, Post Malone took to social media the next day to apologize to his fans for cutting the St. Louis gig short and said he’ll be back around soon to play a “two-hour” show.

“Hey, St. Louis! I fucking love you guys so much. Thank you for the patience,” said Malone in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday (September 18). “Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass. There was a big—so whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down and there’s this big ass hole.

“So I go around there, I turn the corner and I bust my ass. And it winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital. And everything’s good. Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything, so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis. And I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show. And next time I’m around this way, we’re going to do a two-hour show for you so we can make up the couple of missed songs that we missed. Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love and thanks for hanging around, even though I got my ass kicked by myself!

“I love you guys so much, thank you, and have a great night. Thank you St. Louis!”

Saturday night (Sept. 17), The “White Iverson” rapper fell through an open stage door while performing at his St. Louis show. Midway through the arena-sized gig, while singing “Circles,” the rapper unknowingly walked toward the open door, normally used to shuttle equipment to and from the stage.

Malone’s leg went into the hole and his body slammed onto the stage. A few moments after clutching his ribs and calling out in pain over the loud music and the crowd’s commotion, medical assistance rushed to the performer.

The singer is still scheduled to perform Sunday night (Sept. 18) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

