Are These 3 Country Songs From the 1990s Overplayed, or Are They Just That Good?

What era of country music do you think fans play the most? Outlaw country from the 1970s, pop country from the early 2000s, or just 1990s country music in general? To us, we believe the most overplayed era is 1990s country music, as there are a handful of songs that act as ambassadors of the genre and are played anywhere and everywhere. With that in mind, are these three country songs from the 1990s overplayed, or are they just that good?

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain

Is this song a classic? Absolutely, but classic songs are often the most overplayed songs as well. Hence, that is in part why they received the title. Nevertheless, Shania Twain‘s 1997 single “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” is the face of country music’s Nashville bachelorette scene, and as a consequence, it has solidified itself as the ultimate party girl single.

On Spotify, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” currently has 763 million streams; in the grand scheme of things, that is not a large number, but for a country song that is nearly 20 years old, we think it is. If you have a great time drinking and dancing to this song, of course, go ahead and listen to it all you want. However, if you’re on our page, then you can feel a little less alone.

“Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson‘s “Chattahoochee” surely acquires a couple of million streams every single summer, and the numbers don’t lie, as this song has nearly half a billion on Spotify. There are a multitude of different reasons as to why this song remains a staple in every country fan’s playlist, but would it hurt to put it back on the shelf for a bit?

We do, in fact, think this song is all that and a bag of chips. Although a little variety never hurt anyone, right? Again, do with this opinion as you wish, and if you are someone who agrees with us, well then, hopefully we eased your mind about this classic tune.

“Check Yes Or No” by George Strait

We realize that we are entering the territory of country music sacrilege with this take, but we’ve also once considered a couple of Beatles songs to be overplayed. When talking about giants such as George Strait, at least one of their songs is bound to enter this territory. That being said, we think that one song of Strait’s is “Check Yes Or No”.

On Spotify, the single currently has 351 million streams. Again, in the grand scheme of music, that isn’t anything crazy, but for country music, it is. If you are in a setting where people are wearing cowboy hats, expect to hear George Strait’s voice and this track at least twice.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images