3 George Strait Songs That Solidified Him as a Country Icon

With over 60 No. 1 hits under his belt, George Strait is easily one of the most iconic country voices of all time. Although Strait wasn’t a writer on most of his songs, he always got one thing right. The man was always determined to be George Strait and nobody else. Here are some of the songs that only he can do like George Strait can.

“Amarillo By Morning”

A lot of George Strait fans might not know this, but “Amarillo By Morning” was actually recorded by three other people before it got around to George. However, Strait’s version is widely considered “the greatest country song” of all time. Not only did “Amarillo By Morning” wholeheartedly embrace the “urban cowboy” aesthetic, but it also speaks on heartbreak in a very understated way. Plus, according to Strait, the song, which never even reached No. 1, is his “favorite song [he’s] ever recorded.”

“All My Ex’s Live In Texas”

I don’t think anybody thought that a song about trying to escape your exes was going to earn Strait another No. 1 and a Grammy nomination. However, this song did just that. “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” is the quintessential George Strait hit. It’s also one that has kept him relevant both outside and inside the country music space. Sadly though, Strait actually can’t take credit for writing the cheeky tune. The song was written by Sanger D. “Whitey” Shafer and Lyndia J. Shafer, his fourth wife, funnily enough.

“I Cross My Heart”

In 1992, George Strait made his film debut playing Dusty Chandler in Pure Country. The film follows a country star who wants to get away from the “flashiness” of the country music business. Ironically, the movie’s plot pokes fun at the direction country music was headed back then: big, production-focused stadium tours and less of the traditional country sound. “I Cross My Heart” was one of the many songs Strait sang on the Pure Country soundtrack.

Fun fact: the song would go on to become a favorite “first dance” song at weddings and would serve as the soundtrack for many receptions in that era.

Photo by: Paul Natkin/WireImage