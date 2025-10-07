Some of the Austin City Limits Crowd Apparently Didn’t Realize Just How Iconic This Shania Twain Moment Really Was

Heading into Austin City Limits, Sabrina Carpenter looked to finish the year off strong. Over the last year, she continued to travel for her Short n’ Sweet Tour, performed on Saturday Night Live, and released her newest album, Man’s Best Friend. Hitting the airwaves in August, the album reached No. 1 on the UK Albums and the US Billboard 200 charts. And over the weekend, she looked to produce an unforgettable performance when she welcomed Shania Twain to the stage to perform the hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” But apparently, the fans took the song a little too seriously.

While entertaining the thousands of fans who traveled to see her perform, Carpenter had a pleasant surprise for them. Wanting to celebrate her love for country music, she covered the classic song “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” With the crowd singing along, the star brought out Twain. Together, they produced a memorable moment. The only problem was that many of the fans in the audience had no idea who Twain was.

Fans Get Roasted For Not Soaking in Sabrina Carpenter’s Collab With Shania Twain

Sharing a video of the duet online, Carpenter and Twain didn’t skip a beat when covering the song. But it was easy to notice the fans had no idea what was going on. With the video gaining over 30,000 likes, the comments completely roasted the crowd.

"I don't think this crowd is as hype as they should be for this collab." "I'm convinced these people didn't know it was Shania Twain or don't know her at all." "I don't think the crowd realizes how iconic this is." "My soul would've left my body if I was there and Shania came out. Are those people ok?!" "The lack of excitement has me screaming. She brings out the BEST people and the crowd always sucks!!!"

For those who believe it might just be the video that was shared, another video from Austin City Limits showed the crowd completely silent during the performance. It’s hard to believe how the crowd reacted, given that Twain sold over 100 million albums and was labeled the “Queen of Country Pop.”

While the crowd witnessed easily one of the top moments at Austin City Limits, their lack of enthusiasm made it clear they didn’t realize they were watching country music royalty in action.

