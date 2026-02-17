Alan Jackson Didn’t Love the Fatherhood Conspiracy, According to Zach Top

Growing up listening to country music greats, Zach Top dreamed of leaving his own mark on the genre that inspired him. Now, he holds numerous awards, including a Grammy, and he even received the chance to open for the legendary Alan Jackson on his Last Call tour in 2025. Still trying to process the fame, Top crossed a unique milestone when he became the center of a conspiracy. According to some, Top is actually the secret child of… Jackson. Although just some internet fun, the country singer admitted Jackson wasn’t a fan.

Staying connected with fans, it didn’t take long for the conspiracy to reach Top. Finding the theory hilarious, he decided not to bring it up when he found himself in the same room with Jackson and his wife. “It’s funny. I did get to meet him just for a minute, said ‘Hi’ and told him what a big fan I was, and got to meet his wife too.”

When asked why he decided not to discuss the conspiracy with Jackson, Top explained via Holler Country, “I did not bring any of that up. I had heard that they weren’t the biggest fans of all the joking around and conspiracy thing”.

What Zach Top Thinks About The Internet Conspiracy

With Top not wanting his first meeting with the Jackson family to go south, he kept quiet on the subject. “I don’t know, I see it as good fun. Nobody’s actually being serious about it. I don’t see exactly what it hurts. But anyway, I had heard they weren’t as big a fans of it. So I didn’t bring it up to him when I met him”.

From a fan of Jackson, George Strait, and Keith Whitley, Top used that lifelong admiration to shape the traditional country sound that has quickly set him apart. While the internet may continue to have fun with the playful “dad conspiracy,” the rising star made it clear his respect for Jackson comes first. “I was really honoured to meet him, that was a cool one, you know. As far as folks left alive, he’s one of the big ones for me, for sure”.

With his career continuing to gain momentum, Top seems focused on honoring the legends who inspired him rather than fueling internet rumors.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)