Asher HaVon Shares the Gut-Wrenching Part of ‘The Voice’ That Left Him in Tears

Although John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay looked to win season 25 of The Voice, the season seemed dominated by Reba McEntire. A seasoned coach on the show, Reba proved her dominance with both Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders making it into the final two. Both part of Team Reba, the country legend watched as HaVon became the latest winner. And while thrilled about his victory, HaVon recently discussed the downside of appearing on the reality show and the one part that left him in tears.

Speaking with DailyMail, HaVon opened up about his time on The Voice and how brutal the elimination rounds were. Knowing how the show worked, nothing prepared HaVon from watching his fellow competitors and friends go home. “They have the same dream. You had the same ambition, the same drive. They got up early just like you. They practiced hard just like you. You’ve seen them put the work in just like and then it’s over. That hurt. I cried. I cried so bad. Literally every round. They were truly, they are truly my friends.”

Asher HaVon Reveals How He Celebrated His Win On ‘The Voice’

As for his victory, HaVon explained how he believed he won the show due to his belief in himself. “I’d just say what’s for you is for you, really. I really believe that what’s for you is for you, and it will come against any odds. And I know there is a lot of odds all the time, but if you truly believe in just who you are and what you are, I believe you get it. I really do. I mean, I did.”

With some winner enjoying a night on the town after their victory, HaVon revealed exactly what he did after winning The Voice. He admitted, “’I went back to the hotel and went to bed,’ he confessed. ‘I was so excited to just lay on my pillow and turn off the lights and just sleep, not having a call time the next morning. I slept so good. That was my celebration.”

