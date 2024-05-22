Reba McEntire Shares Proud First Words for Asher HaVon After Winning ‘The Voice’

Throughout the season finale of The Voice, John Legend, Dan + Shay, and Reba McEntire watched as their singers took the stage in hopes of winning. While each singer performed flawlessly, the night went to Asher HaVon as he not only won The Voice but brought Reba her second win on the show. Although celebrating with HaVon for dominating season 25, Reba made sure to share her excitement online as she praised the singer.

Sharing a post on Twitter, Reba was thrilled to watch her bring home another win on The Voice. She wrote “You did it! I’m so proud of you.” From the moment Reba heard HaVon during the blind auditions, she knew she had to have him on her team. At the time, she said, “Asher what an incredible voice you have. Your range, your power, I couldn’t wait to turn around and see what you look like. And not disappointing at all. Way to go.”

Reba wasn’t the only person sharing their love for HaVon as fans also expressed the singer taking home the crown on The Voice. Comments included, “Congratulations Asher, Congratulations Josh, and Coach Reba! #TeamReba shined all Season!” Another person added, “Congratulations @AsherHaVon You were amazing and so deserved to win!!! My votes were all for you! And congratulations @reba for being the best coach!! And having the top two artists this season!!!”

The One Coach Who Didn’t Turn For Asher HaVon On ‘The Voice’

Although being the one celebrated, HaVon didn’t share the spotlight alone as he took a moment to honor his coach, Reba. He said, “ Oh my god, it has meant the world to me. Thank you for giving me such a safe place to be artistic self, thank-you for making me believe in myself. And I promise you I will never let you down.”

While looking to win himself, Legend also praised HaVon throughout The Voice even though he was the only coach not to turn for the singer during the blind auditions. Still, with the contestant commanding the stage, Legend compared him to Whitney Houston. “There are certain things about you that remind me of Whitney Houston. She would take these songs that weren’t written for a soul singer and have that restraint and regal presence on the sound but also throw in a dope run that you would hear in church.” He added, “In church, we save a descriptor for certain vessels, we say they’re anointed. I just felt that anointing on you. That was divine.”

