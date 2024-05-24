‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Issues a Heartfelt Promise to Reba McEntire

Gospel-inspired crooner Asher HaVon is officially the winner of season 25 of The Voice! HaVon took home the win this week, where he also made a very special promise to his coach and mentor Reba McEntire.

During the finale of the hit NBC show, HaVon and Reba hugged and he thanked her for her support before he was announced as the winner.

“Thank you for giving me such a safe place to be my authentic self,” Havon said to Reba right before he received the win via Al.com. “Thank you for making me believe in myself, and I promise I will never let you down.”

America was smitten with HaVon from the very beginning. The country-wide vote showed that his stellar performances of “Set Fire To The Rain” and “Irreplaceable” were more than enough to secure his win. The coaches on the show have consistently praised HaVon for his vocal prowess throughout the show as well.

HaVon won over fellow contestants Josh Sanders (North Carolina), Bryan Olsen (Nebraska), Nathan Chester (Illinois), and Karen Waldrup (Louisiana).

Who is Asher HaVon?

Asher HaVon is a 31-year-old soul vocalist from Selma, Alabama. He’s also the first-ever winner of The Voice from Alabama and the first-ever openly queer contestant to win the competition.

During the finale, HaVon performed “Last Dance” by Donna Summer and “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton, popularized by Whitney Houston. Coach John Legend also compared HaVon to Houston earlier in the season.

HaVon began his musical career in church where he was part of a gospel choir. He even performed in a choir group for former President Barack Obama back in 2015 in his hometown of Selma.

“Asher deserves to win,” Reba said during this week’s finale. “Asher is what this show’s all about, finding talent that is so raw, they don’t even know what they’re doing.”

Congrats to HaVon on his win!

