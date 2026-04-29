Aubrie Sellers on Turning Relationship Woes into Art, Opening for Parker McCollum, and Learning from Mom Lee Ann Womack (Exclusive)

Aubrie Sellers is carving out her own path. Fresh off the release of her latest LP, Attachment Theory, the garage country artist is finding a unique lane for herself in the music world.

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When a listener turns on Sellers music, the fact that she’s Lee Ann Womack’s daughter isn’t immediately evident. Yes, there’s an ever-present country twang, but so too are there sounds more akin to alternative and rock than classic cowgirl.

However, it’s actually Womack who inspired Sellers to set out on her genre-less path, and develop an eclectic style all her own.

“I think one great thing she really instilled in me is one, do it because you love music, and two, don’t be afraid to carve your own path and do things your own way,” Sellers told American Songwriter of her mom. “You don’t have to plug into a certain system. I was always independently minded in my music. That independent spirit, I think, is really what she gave me.”

Aubrie Sellers Talks Attachment Theory

That attitude is one that’s felt all over Attachment Theory. The LP is Sellers’ first concept album, and is all about “relationships going wrong.”

“‘Attachment theory’ is a term that I heard when I was like 20 or 21 years old. I was dating someone at the time who was super anxiously attached. In the back of my head through relationships over the years, that’s been kind of a framework,” Sellers shared. “It came up for me again a few years ago in a relationship where it was the totally opposite end of the spectrum, someone who was super avoidant.”

Sellers dealt with that situation by writing songs, which sparked a lightbulb moment for the singer.

“This is all I want to write about. I’m talking about with my friends. I’m constantly interested in it. I’ve always been interested in psychology. It’s coming up a lot on TikTok, Instagram,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Well, this is what I’m going through. I can see that other people are going through this.’”

And thus, Attachment Theory was born. The atmospheric and introspective album takes on all the issues of modern day dating; there’s “Villain of the Week” about the woes of dating apps, “Look Up” about our over-reliance on our phones, and “Subatomic” about shrinking oneself in a relationship.

Sellers didn’t want to stop at writing songs about those topics, she wanted to delve into them on a concrete level too. As such, she started a podcast where each episode dives into the subject of one song on the LP, making listeners feel like they’re “talking to a friend.”

Aubrie Sellers’ Road Ahead

When she’s not busy recording her podcast, Sellers is on the road. She and Jade Jackson have been on a run together, where they’ve had the opportunity to perform songs from their joint, 2021 LP, Breaking Point, for the first time.

“She’s one of my best friends,” Sellers said of Jackson. “We started working together before we became friends, and it all just happened very quickly. I think we’re just soulmates in that way.”

Additionally, Sellers has spent time opening for Parker McCollum on his tour.

“It’s been really cool to watch how he operates within the mainstream country apparatus, and just see how that works for him,” Sellers said. “Obviously, I grew up around music and in the music business, but to have someone that’s not related to you, just to get to see how they operate, I love that.”

All the while, Sellers is putting a lot of thought into what her next musical chapter will be.

“I really want to do another Jackson+Sellers project. Hopefully we can do some of that before I do another solo project,” she said. “I really put a lot of time to my records. It’s not really intentional, but I need time to live.”

Photo by D0PE CINEMA