“Religious Experience”: Lionel Richie Reveals Which ‘American Idol’ Contestant Performed His Favorite Taylor Swift Cover on the Show

Lionel Richie may just be Jordan McCullough’s biggest fan. Following American Idol‘s Taylor Swift-themed episode, the judge revealed that McCullough’s performance of “Tim McGraw” was his favorite of the night.

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“Jordan put some BBQ sauce,” Richie told reporters, per People. “He has an ability to turn everything into a religious experience. Even a Taylor Swift song.”

Richie lavished praise on McCullough during the live episode as well, gushing, “That is the way to put barbecue sauce on Taylor Swift!”

“That was so well done,” he added. “… That was amazing. I loved everything you did. That was fabulous.”

The other judges agreed, with Carrie Underwood telling McCullough, “You have the smoothest, most incredible voice.”

“I feel like, week after week, you prove that you can sing anything. That’s the point of having theme nights like this. What are you going to bring to a specific theme or artist?” she added. “You just sound beautiful on everything. I don’t know how you do it.”

Guest judge Nikki Glaser called herself “a fan,” telling McCullough, “I’m so grateful that I got to hear you sing live. It feels like a real privilege to listen to you.”

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Following McCullough’s performances of Swift’s “Tim McGraw” and Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” he was voted into the Top 5.

Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Hannah Harper, and Chris Tungseth also made the cut, while Brooks and Daniel Stallworth were sent home.

“At this point on it’s—what do you do immediately after this? You go get a hit record. Don’t worry about anything else,” Richie told reporters of his advice for the eliminated contestants. “Find a manager that is for you. Find your hit record and enjoy the rest of your life.”

“As soon as you get one hit record, they’re going to ask for the next one. So in other words you’re never going to be comfortable… I’m 97 years in this business and I’m still not comfortable,” he added. “There’s always another day, another challenge, another opportunity.”

Next week, the remaining hopefuls will move on to the Class of 2006: Reunion episode. In that installment, Idol favorites from season 5 will return to the show. Additionally, original judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul will appear as guest mentors, with the latter performer also sitting on the judges’ panel.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

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