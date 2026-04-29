Both Keith Urban and Kacey Musgraves Celebrate the End of April With Major Announcements

There are several themes for summer, but in 2026, it’s all country music. With summer right around the corner, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban looked to celebrate the warm weather and sunny beaches with a little country vibe. Setting the tone for the coming months, Musgraves announced an upcoming tour in support of her newest album, Middle of Nowhere, as Urban is ready to hit the water with some yacht rock.

Videos by American Songwriter

Starting with Musgraves, the singer has been working around the clock to promote her upcoming album. Scheduled to release on May 1, Middle of Nowhere has already teased the album with the song “Dry Spell.” She also collaborated with Billy Strings, Willie Nelson, and Miranda Lambert.

[Get Tickets to Kacey Musgraves Tour HERE]

Just a few months after Middle of Nowhere hits streaming platforms, Musgraves will travel to the Middle of Nowhere for a tour that consists of more than two dozen concerts. Kicking off on August 21 in Chicago, Illinois, the hitmaker will travel to states like New York, Ohio, California, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Arizona before closing out the tour in Seattle, Washington, on October 27.

Aside from seeing Musgraves, the tour will include opening acts from Midland, Carter Faith, Flatland Cavalry, Charles Wesley Godwin, Gabriella Rose, William Beckmann, Estevie and The Brudi Brothers. Tickets for the Middle of Nowhere tour go on sale Friday, May 8.

[RELATED: Kacey Musgraves “Rides Again” as She Graces the Cover of Texas Monthly]

Keith Urban Sailing The High Seas With ‘Flow State’

Moving past Musgraves, Urban was also looking to make the most out of the summer when he announced his yacht rock era with Flow State. Although excited to offer fans a more relaxed, coastal-inspired sound, he admitted, “It’s the first time I’ve done an album of covers. There is one original on the record. It’s a thematic record… yacht rock songs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not kidding.”

The sudden shift from Urban came when he wanted to record music that brought people together. “The origins of this kind of music was, in certain ways, a reaction and an antidote to the stresses of the times. Its sole mission (and soul mission) is unchanged…to bring us together.”

While having to wait until June 12 to hear Urban’s full album, the country star released “We Go Back” and “Summer Breeze” to give fans a sample of what to expect.

Loving what yacht rock stood for, Urban added that the music was a reminder that “life is happening NOW- the eternal now- and we have far more in common than not. I hope wherever you hear this album you can feel the exhale, comfort and optimism these songs were originally written by and for.”

With Musgraves taking fans to the Middle of Nowhere and Urban bringing the yacht rock on June 12, country music is setting the tone for a laid-back, feel-good summer.



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.