Live music beacon Austin City Limits (ACL) is opening its archives as a gift to music fans during the current live music moratorium. The perennial television series is making fan-favorite episodes from the recently broadcast Season 45 available for streaming, in addition to the entire slate of programs from the previous two seasons of the acclaimed concert showcase. Over 40 ACL installments will be available to stream free online at https://www.pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits/ offering a wide variety of music’s finest from every genre. The series has also created an upcoming broadcast programming block with highly-requested episodes from recent ACL archives to air weekly on PBS stations beginning March 28. Check local PBS listings for times.



Cited by USA Today as the lead option for streaming live music, Austin City Limits has offered viewers a front-row seat to the best in performance for an incredible four-and-a-half decades from the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin, Texas; the series is the flagship of the popular ACL Music Festival.



While live music is grounded and with the postponement and cancellation of countless tours and music festivals, ACL aims to keep its spirit alive and fill the void, providing new viewing options for cooped-up music fans. The program has fast-tracked popular episodes to stream at home, and the show goes on with a generous helping of performances to choose from. Favorites from ACL’s recent Season 45 and the entire slate of Seasons 43 and 44 are available to stream at https://www.pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits/.

There’s something for everyone: an electrifying hour with guitar hero Gary Clark Jr.; an epic stage journey with 2020’s Grammy-winning global pop phenom Billie Eilish; supergroup The Raconteurs, featuring Jack White and Brendan Benson, in an all-out hour of pure rock and roll; country superstar Miranda Lambert; indie original Sharon Van Etten; songs for uncertain times with indie-rock provocateur Father John Misty (backed by a 16-piece orchestra); rock legends the Pretenders in a dazzling hour of career highlights; rap giants Run the Jewels; rock stars Cage The Elephant; UK hitmaker Ed Sheeran in a stunning solo acoustic performance. The line-up also features many recent Grammy winners and nominees including powerhouse R&B sensation H.E.R.; breakout singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers; indie rock titans Vampire Weekend; standout Austin progressive soul act Black Pumas and a thrilling hour with celebrated Flamenco-fusion artist Rosalía. ACL’s renowned production is an industry leader, making it a required stopping point for legendary artists and innovators of all genres. Featuring unparalleled audio, and dynamic camerawork, ACL captures all the artistry and energy of live performance.



ACL has also assembled an encore broadcast block featuring some of the most popular installments from recent ACL archives, set to air consecutively in the upcoming weeks, beginning on March 28 with an endorphin rush set from dance floor magnets LCD Soundsystem; the programming slate again offers something for all and continues through the end of June: choices include the euphoric funk of Janelle Monáe; country superstar Chris Stapleton; UK modern rock superstars Arctic Monkeys; celebrated jazz legend Herbie Hancock; folk hero John Prine; breakout R&B/pop star Khalid; left-of-center country queen Kacey Musgraves; Americana icon Steve Earle; laid-back indie rocker Mac DeMarco; and stripped-down roots music with Patty Griffin. These broadcast episodes will also be available to stream at https://www.pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits/.



Tune-in, log on, and let ACL be a trusted sidekick for entertainment during these challenging days. The power of music has sustained people in difficult times throughout history and ACL encourages fans and folks to please enjoy these gifts from their archives.



Fans can also browse the ACL YouTube channel for exclusive songs, behind-the-scenes videos and full-length artist interviews.



For images and episode information, visit Austin City Limits press room at http://acltv.com/press-room/.



ACL Encore Broadcast Schedule

April 4 Patty Griffin / The Revivalists

April 11 Janelle Monae

April 18 John Prine

April 25 Kacey Musgraves / Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

May 2 Gary Clark Jr.

May 9 Herbie Hancock

May 16 Maggie Rogers

May 23 Khalid / Mac DeMarco

May 30 Steve Earle & The Dukes: A Tribute to Guy Clark

June 6 H.E.R.

June 13 Vampire Weekend

June 20 Chris Stapleton / Turnpike Troubadours

June 27 Arctic Monkeys / Wild Child

