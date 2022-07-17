Axl Rose Slams Vladimir Putin, Dedicates Shows to Taylor Hawkins in New Post

Axl Rose marked the end of Guns N’ Roses’ European reunion tour by calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin and dedicating the outfit’s recent shows to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The frontman took to Twitter yesterday (July 16) to thank fans across the European leg for showing “love and support” to the Ukrainian people amid their ongoing war with Russia. He also went on to say that the band was dedicating their 1991 track “Civil War” to the nation.

Rose then praised Ukraine’s “noble and horrifying fight for freedom while slamming Putin’s “increasingly totalitarian regime.”

He went on to say, “[Russia] is ran by a callous, lying, murderous, little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life.”

Rose then pivoted to Hawkins, dedicating the entire European trek to the late drummer. “It’s just a simple gesture n’ it’s awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but in an effort to pay r respects we’d like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins,” Rose wrote.

He continued, “Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years.”

The singer also thanked Carrie Underwood for joining the band in a number of performances throughout the run. The country star joined the outfit as Rose was struggling with vocal issues. “At least someone could sing,” Rose joked.

See the full post down below.

Guns N’ Roses’ reunion tour will continue this September in South America, which will be followed by legs through Mexico, Japan, and Australia slated for the remainder of the year.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach