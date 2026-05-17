Dr Hook Frontman Dennis Locorriere Dead at 76 After “Long and Courageous” Health Battle

Dennis Locorriere has died. The musician, who rose to fame in the ’70s as the frontman of Dr Hook, died on Saturday, May 16, according to a statement posted on his website. He was 76.

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“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Locorriere, who, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 16, 2026,” the statement read. “Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him.”

“He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him,” the statement continued. “We would like to thank everyone who supported Dennis during his journey and ask for privacy for his loved ones as they grieve this profound loss.”

A tribute was additionally posted on Locorriere’s Instagram page. The black and white image featured Locorriere’s name and birth and death dates along with the quote, “That’s all folks!”

What to Know About Dennis Locorriere

Alongside Ray Sawyer, Billy Francis, and George Cummings, Locorriere founded the band. The group was initially known as Dr Hook & The Medicine Show.

The group became known for tracks including “When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman,” “Sylvia’s Mother,” and “Sexy Eyes.”

Locorriere later set out on a solo career, recording more than 18 albums and touring into his 60s, according to The Independent. The outlet further reported that, over the course of his career, the musician penned songs for artists including Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and Olivia Newton-John.

In a 2015 interview with 100 Percent Rock Magazine, Locorriere spoke about Dr Hook’s legacy.

“You do what you do as you go through it, you know what I mean? It’s funny because it looks like some freaking master plan when you look back on it. You do what you do,” he said. “We started, we were a bar band. We were playing whatever it took to keep us from being killed.”

Locorriere added, “We had to fit everywhere and we did. We were that kind of band.”

Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images