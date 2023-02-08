Barbra Streisand’s Long-Awaited Memoir to Arrive This Year

A memoir that began to materialize nearly a decade ago is finally almost here.

Barbra Streisand recently announced her long-awaited book, titled My Name Is Barbra, is set to arrive in early November.

From Penguin Random House, My Name Is Barbra will explore the legendary life and career through her eyes.

“Barbra Streisand is by any account a living legend, a woman who in a career spanning six decades has excelled in every area of entertainment,” the publishing company’s website reads.

“In My Name Is Barbra, she tells her own story about her life and extraordinary career,” the memoir’s synopsis details, “from growing up in Brooklyn to her first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs to her breakout performance in Funny Girl (musical and film) to the long string of successes in every medium in the years that followed.

“The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming,” the passage continues. The book will highlight her early acting struggles and eventual transition to singing; her most acclaimed albums and on-screen roles; her star-studded friendships; her advocacy; as well as her life now with husband, actor James Brolin.

Streisand has teased a memoir for years, but the book became a reality back in 2015. Her memoir was originally slated for publication in 2017, however, it wasn’t finished in time.

“Four years in. They wanted the book in two years,” she told The New Yorker in a 2018 Q&A. “There’s a fabulous archive on me that I never use, because I find that it’s hard to look at yourself. I don’t mean hard as in negative. I mean, it feels egotistic to look at something about yourself. That’s why I never read books on myself, you know?”

My Name Is Barbra is available for pre-order now and will hit the shelves on November 7.

