Hannah Harper Gives Fans an Update on Life Following ‘American Idol’ Win—and It’s Not What You Think

Hannah Harper’s life after American Idol isn’t as glamorous as some may assume. In a recent Facebook post, the singer shared a photo of herself sans makeup and dressed casually, surrounded by takeout food.

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“I know y’all picture me winning American Idol and living some fancy celebrity life now,” she wrote alongside the pic. “Here I am in the luxurious sawmill studio tracking vocals, spending my lunch break with a big ol’ styrofoam cup of queso from the local Mexican restaurant.”

“Honestly,” she added. “I’ve never felt more successful.”

All jokes aside, Harper continued her post by gushing over the turn her life has taken.

“Getting to make music with people I love, in a place that means so much to me, and having a hand in EVERY detail of the process—that’s the dream,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on.”

Hannah Harper’s Post-Idol Life

The post came ahead of a big week for Harper. As part of CMA Fest, the mom of three is scheduled to make her Grand Ole Opry debut. That night, Idol judge Carrie Underwood will also take the Opry stage.

The following night, Harper will perform at Nashville’s 6th & Peabody during 19 Recordings’ takeover. Also set to perform are many Harper’s fellow Idol finalists, including runner up Jordan McCullough, third-place finisher Keyla Richardson, and fan favorites such as Brooks and Lucas Leon.

While a busy summer of touring will follow, Harper is determined to stay down to Earth amid her newfound success. It’s something Underwood advised Harper to do after her big Idol win.

“The only thing that was real and mattered was my kids and my relationship with my husband, which I think is very important,” Harper told Parade of Underwood’s post-win advice. “I think that’s why so many people admire Dolly [Parton] because she’s such a character. She can put it on and then she can take it off and she can be a separate person.”

“I’m struggling with that because I take pride in authenticity, of being real on stage and off stage. Balancing those relationships is going to be hard at first,” she continued. “I think we’ll get it. Carrie just wanted to make sure that I kept a hold of the grasp of reality once everything settled down and just made sure to still focus on the priorities, which is my kids and my husband.”

Photo by Paula Lobo/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images