Barry Manilow to Award a Music Teacher in Each City of His 2022 Arena Tour

Barry Manilow’s educational campaign the Manilow Music Project will give an award to a music teacher in each city of his upcoming summer 2022 arena tour.

In each city of the six cities on his upcoming Manilow Hits 2022 tour, one teacher will receive a $5,000 cash award and another $5,000 in “Manilow bucks” to purchase music instruments for their school’s music program. Venues on Manilow’s tour have also participated by suggesting schools and teachers in their area for consideration, but voting is also open to anyone who wants to enter their favorite music teacher.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude,” said Manilow in a statement. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

To date, the Manilow Music Project has given more than $10 million worth of funds and music instrument donations

The Manilow Hits 2022 six-show arena tour kicks off on Aug. 4 in Boston, with stops at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island before concluding on Aug. 14 in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center.

Photo: Courtesy of Varela Media