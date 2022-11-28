Behind the Band Name: Nine Inch Nails

Formed in 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio, known for being the birth city of rock and roll, Nine Inch Nails grew from frontman Trent Reznor sampling music and making demos while working as an assistant engineer and janitor at Right Track Studios to becoming one of the most revered rock bands of all time. Below, we explore how the band got its iconic name.

Behind The Band Name

Though there’s been much debate about what inspired the name Nine Inch Nails, Reznor asserts that he chose the name for its simple abbreviation, NIN, and not for any specific meaning. Reznor revealed in a 1994 interview with Axcess that he came up with around 200 potential band names, but none of them stuck. “I don’t know if you’ve ever tried to think of band names, but usually you think you have a great one and you look at it the next day and it’s stupid,” he said at the time. “Nine Inch Nails lasted the two-week test, looked great in print, and could be abbreviated easily. It really doesn’t have any literal meaning. It seemed kind of frightening—tough and manly. It’s a curse trying to come up with band names.”

Among the many theories fans came up with about the band name’s origin is that it was a reference to Jesus’ crucifixion on the cross, with nails that were supposedly nine inches long, or that the name was a nod to the nine-inch fingernails Freddy Kruger bore in A Nightmare on Elm Street. But Reznor put those rumors to rest in an interview for the book Electro Shock!: Groundbreakers of Synth Music published in 1999. “It was just a name,” he said of how he came up with Nine Inch Nails. “Everyone’s got their theory on that—nailing Jesus to the cross, or this and that. But it just came up. I liked it. I liked the way it looked in print, and it passed the two-week test.”

Lasting Legacy

Throughout their more than 30-year career thus far, the band saw early commercial and critical success with their debut album, Pretty Hate Machine, in 1989, which generated a cult following and became one of the first independently released albums to achieve platinum certification by the RIAA for sales north of 1 million copies. NIN’s sophomore album, The Downward Spiral, released in 1994 was equally successful, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and becoming a fixture in the 1990s music scene. Follow up The Fragile in 1999 became their first album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In between the three projects, NIN was the recipient of two Grammy Awards, winning Best Metal Performance in 1992 for “Wish” and again in the same category in 1996 for “Happiness in Slavery.”

Though band members have changed over the years (except for frontman Reznor), the name has remained the same, NIN is known as much for their innovative live shows as they are for their pioneering alt-rock sound. They had a string of hits from the late 1980s through the mid-2000s, beginning with their debut single, “Down in It,” which reached No. 16 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in 1989, and scored four consecutive No. 1 singles on the same chart from 2005-2007 with “The Hand That Feeds,” “Only,” “Every Day is Exactly the Same” and “Survivalism.”

With two hiatuses and a total of 11 studio albums thus far, Nine Inch Nails continues to make its mark in music, with contemporaries like Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses citing Reznor as an influence while David Bowie has also commended his impact on rock music. NIN was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 and performed live in their native Cleveland in September 2022 for the first time in nearly 10 years in honor of their induction.

Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images for VetsAid 2022