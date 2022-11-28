Machine Gun Kelly Shares Title Track From Semi-Autobiographical Film ‘Taurus’

Machine Gun Kelly recently shared the title track from his latest film, Taurus, a semi-autobiographical tale following the life of a self-destructive rock star. The rapper, born Colson Baker, plays the movie’s lead, a musician struggling to write one more hit against the deafening noise of fame, addiction, and heartache.

I’m sick of sitting inside of this room ’cause every thought I got’s negative, he raps on the film’s title track which features haunting vocals from Naomi Wild. I’m sick of not being able to sleep and relying only on a sedative / I’m sick of hearing another voice telling me what to do in my head again / Psychiatrist said he’s imaginary but I know he’s real if I said he is.

The song continues, emphasizing the bleak undertones of the moody film with the lines, Fighting with myself so I can’t help that I’m competitive / This movie is my life but I still remain uncredited / I don’t care how big I get, I still remain unedited / I built this from the ground up, y’all just living it.

Check out the song, below, as it flashes between Baker rapping and glimpses of scenes from the movie.

Alongside Baker, Taurus also stars Wild with Maddie Hasson, Ruby Rose, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay, and more.

At the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, Kelly explained his connection to the main character to People, “We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me.”

He continued, “They stick me as a character all the time — which, maybe I presented myself to the world as — but I feel like maybe people will get to actually know me through this film.”

Taurus premiered earlier this month on Nov. 18. Watch the movie’s official trailer, below.

Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images