Watch Allison Russell and Brandi Carlile Perform Duet, “You’re Not Alone”

Allison Russell and Brandi Carlile performed a live rendition of their duet “You’re Not Alone” at the 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards. The pair’s beautiful harmonies, the joy of their friendship, their talent and musicianship—all of it was on display in the performance, which fans can check out below.

The live collaboration was filmed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 14, but the awards show was only recently broadcast on the Circle Network on November 23.

During the awards show, Russell received Album of the Year for Outside Child. Carlile also earned Song of the Year for her track, “Right on Time.”

Carlile also performed her new song, “You and Me on the Rock,” with Lucius. Indigo Girls, Chris Isaak, Lucinda Williams, the Milk Carton Kids and many more also performed.

In other Russell and Carlile news, their single also recently charted on the AMA singles chart, with each artist sharing the news on Twitter. Carlile write, “YEAH!! Beautiful Americana power.”

And Russell wrote, “Lucky #4 !!!! Grateful for all the spins @AmericanaFest #americana #radio Grateful to my chosen sister @brandicarlile for singing #yourenotalone with me. @Bandcamp proceeds go to @LookingOutFndn @Everytown #gunsafety #fund & #reproductivejustice fund.”

Russell and Carlile also shared their joy at the Americana Music Association UK nominations, with Russell writing, “Congratulations to my sister @brandicarlile & all the other wonderful @TheAMAUK nominees! In the midst of a tense day here in the US this news brought unalloyed joy. Absolutely floored & honoured to be nominated alongside these giants. I love our #allamericana family”

Carlile added, “HELL YES!! I’m thrilled to be nominated by the @TheAMAUK and especially alongside my power sister @outsidechild13! Thank you for seeing me American Music Association UK! Thanks for seeing all of us you beautiful UK torch bearers! Let’s go!!!!!!!”

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images