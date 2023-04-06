Behind the Band Name: Sugarloaf

While Sugarloaf was a two-hit wonder, the psychedelic rock band made songs that defined a decade. The ’70s outfit came to craft tunes that echo today with a certain time and place.

Their jazz-infused classic “Green-Eyed Lady” first put them on the map with its sneaking bass line and swelling keys. It would be a while before they had a follow-up success with “Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You,” a song just as reminiscent of the era.

Behind the Name

Sugarloaf formed in 1968 in Denver, Colorado. The band was born when two former members of The Moonrakers, vocalist-keyboard player Jerry Corbetta and guitarist Bob Webber, set out on their own.

Originally uniting under the name Chocolate Hair with drummer Bob MacVittie and bassist Bob Raymond, the group recorded what would be their biggest hit, “Green-Eyed Lady,” for their 1970 self-titled debut.

Before they could release the album, however, a little rebranding was in order. The legal department of Liberty Records, the label to which the band had been signed, worried that their moniker Chocolate Hair might not go over well with the public according to All Music.

The decision to change their name to Sugarloaf seemed unanimous. It was borrowed from the name of a mountain near the neighboring city of Boulder, Colorado, where Webber reportedly resided. Today, Sugarloaf Mountain is a popular hiking destination that reviewers on Trip Advisor say offers beautiful views.

Sugarloaf Today

Sugarloaf was virtually through by the end of the 1970s. In that time, they had amassed their two chart-topping hits, “Green-Eyed Lady” and “Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You.” While the Sugarloaf name was retired in 1978, there have been sporadic reunions and nostalgia shows throughout the years with members of their various lineup iterations.

The original members performed for one last time in 2012 after their induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

