‘The Voice’: Watch Serenity Arce Wow the Coaches with a Stunning Selena Gomez Cover

Season 25 of The Voice is speeding toward the finale. Monday (April 29) will be the final night of the Playoffs. Then, the Live Finals will begin the next week. As coaches continue to prune their teams down one by one, the competition continues to get stiffer. In an advance clip, viewers can see 16-year-old Team Chance favorite Serenity Arce swing for the fences with a Selena Gomez cover.

“Lose You to Love Me” is a powerful song that walks the tightrope between heartbreak and empowerment. Arce was able to put herself into the song and sing it like she had lived it. Her performance knocked the coaches’ socks off and reestablished Arce as a forerunner for this season’s top spot.

Coaches React to Serenity Arce’s Stunning Performance

Dan + Shay were the first to comment on Serenity Arce’s performance. “I don’t know who hurt you, but my goodness. Dan and I are going to volunteer to go find whoever it was,” said Shay Mooney. “You have a very unique gift to tell a story and put yourself in that song,” he added. “You sing and perform with so much conviction,” Dan Smyers said. “That takes a lifetime for some people to pick up,” he added. Then, he told her coach, “You’ve got a good one on your hands, Chance.”

“We see the hurt in your eyes. We see the angst in your eyes. And that’s what you have to do in this moment,” John Legend told her. “It’s important that you make an emphatic statement on your own behalf and it was right on time,” he added.

Reba McEntire told Arce that if she had a book that told her how to get to the finals on The Voice, she would have checked every box with her performance.

Finally, Chance chimed in with the only opinion that really matters. “It’s so tough, because it’s like, you come and you kill it every week. And there were some big moments in the song that you went for or created yourself. Your emotion, your intentionality on lyrics. People notice and people feel,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough decision to make at the end but you very much so deserve to be in the Lives.”

